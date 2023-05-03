Local rafting company says historic Sierra snowfall could lead to epic season

EL DORADO COUNTY — After a historic snowfall in the Sierra, river levels will be running high. One El Dorado County rafting company said the big melt could mean big business.

Life on the South Fork American River right now is rocking. Just ask Deric Rothe.

"This is going to be an epic whitewater rafting season," he said.

Rothe owns Sierra Whitewater and said all the snow that was dumped this winter is starting to melt, making for what could be a historic season.

"After twelve atmospheric rivers, we have more water coming down than ever before," he said. "The waves are bigger, they're more fun, and you can go seven days a week."

That means big business. During the drought, there would be one or two days a week when rafters couldn't go because the water was just too low.

"The waves are really fun, they're really rocking and rolling," Rothe said. "So if people want to have some fun—a little roller coaster effect—this year, you can have a great time."

But with the river levels running high, is it safe?

"Yeah, the water is bigger this year, so we've done a lot of extra training with our guides just to get used to...the features change a little bit," Rothe said.

He said going with a reputable company is the safest way to explore the white water. With temperatures starting to rise, he knows a lot of people will be tempted to take a dip—but he has a warning.

"Definitely alcohol and the river don't mix well," he said. "If you don't know how to swim, you need to be extremely careful."

Simply put, "stupid does not mix with the rivers and ice-cold water," Rothe added.