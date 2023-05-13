Local rafting companies taking extra measures to keep people safe amid high river levels

SACRAMENTO — With temperatures rising, the river-rafting season is almost upon us. However, the combination of a record-breaking snowpack and summer-like weather is causing alarm.

Preparations are underway for river-rafting companies along the south fork of the American River.

Tyler Soule is the owner of H2O Adventures, which is one of more than half a dozen rafting companies in the El Dorado County community of Lotus.

In more than 11 years, Soule has only seen the river this high a handful of times. Following a near-record-breaking snowpack this winter, he's anticipating an epic season.

"California just feels alive with all the water in it," he said.

Right now, the South Fork River is running at more than 5,000 cubic feet of water per second, which is about five times more than last year.

"This time last year, you could walk across the river," Soule said.

But more water brings more risk. Over the past week, the Tulare and Merced County sheriff's offices closed off sections of rivers due to dangerous conditions. But as of now, El Dorado and Placer County have not.

"If they were to shut down, it would be game over for the rafting companies," Soule said.

Soule knows how dangerous the river can be under these conditions. That's why he's taking extra precautions to keep people safe. That includes wetsuits, life jackets, helmets, and rafters needing now to be at least 12 years old.

Soule also added an expert rescue rafter in another boat in case someone falls out.

"They're going down the river first and they're going to watch the boats as they come down the rapids," Soule said.

The river can be dangerous. That's why Soule says it's critical to raft with professionals.

"If you're choosing to go rafting with a commercial outfitter, you're choosing to go with a company that is here to provide you with the safest experience," he said.

Rafting companies say the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has never shut down the river during the rafting season and say they are in constant communication with state and local agencies on the river's forecast.