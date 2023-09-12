Local Moroccan restaurant owner devastated over earthquake

Emotions are running high for Hicham Zemama and his cousin Khalid Ouadrhiri as they try to fathom what happened in their home country of Morocco.

"I have a family out there, and the earthquake was devastating for all Moroccans," Zemama said. "I couldn't take it. You know, I even cried. It was too much."

The devastating earthquake in Morocco hit close to home for some in Sacramento. Zemama owns Casablanca Moroccan Restaurant in Sacramento and has family living in Morocco. His concern for the safety and well-being of his family is constant.

"When I see an international call, I get scared now..." Zemama said.

Ouadrhiri recalls the moments when he learned what happened. " I received a call 10 minutes after the earthquake, my brother saying the building was shaking, and I was like, 'Are you safe?' He walked outside the building, and then I called my family. I was talking to my mom, and they were just in shock."

Currently, Zemama and Ouadrhiri are trying to gather support from the community in any way they can to help the victims of the quake.

"I made a lot of phone calls this afternoon with friends right now, and I think they can help," Ouadrhiri said. "As Moroccans in Sacramento, we want to provide something to Morocco and the people in need, but I also believe Sacramento can help in any way shape."

GlobalGiving is a nonprofit that provides a global crowdfunding platform for other nonprofits by connecting donors and companies. CEO Victoria Vrana encourages those who, although it's "a difficult time to be far away when these crises hit, the thing to hold onto is that there are so many people around the world who are working to help, and whose hearts are engaged by this."

Vrana says the best way people can help the victims is to donate to credible resources.

"Anyone can get involved in helping those impacted by the tragedy in Morocco. They can give to the GlobalGiving Morocco Earthquake Relief fund and get resources to first responders."