The Patriot Rock: Man's 9/11 reflection moment becomes source of healing for community

The story behind the flag the flies above Carson City along Highway 50 on 9/11

CARSON CITY, NV -- For nearly two decades, Chris Sneed has awed crowds from high above.

Every year , Chris climbs the same rocks along US-50 above Carson City, Nev. It's a spot he's known since a kid, the same spot where he mourned on 9/11 -- and now it's where he's flown a flag every year since.

"It just stuck and it turned out to be a really great spot, because it kind of has an Iwo Jima lean. So it's pretty nice," said Sneed.

For more than a decade, he quietly climbed the rocks, reflected on his own, and put out the flag on Sept. 10 for everyone to see first thing Sept. 11. They clearly saw his tribute; a crowd now gathers every year to watch his climb.

"They can't see this, but I cry every time," said Sneed. "It's a pretty powerful moment to be up there and then I hear the cheer and it stands chills."

Sneed used to work for Granite Construction, which now donates their time to provide traffic control and close down the lane next to the rock to keep the area safe for people gathering.

One man's moment of mourning turned into a community's annual tradition, but it's now a life-long commitment.

Sneed says even if he moves across the country in the future, he'll always come back to place the flag every year.

"Their families are still suffering, and will forever. So it helps me feel good in my heart to know that I'm remembering them and even better when all the others are coming and showing support it. It's great," said Sneed.

The rock has become known as "The Patriot Rock."

