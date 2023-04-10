Local man finally landed his dream job after years of thinking he had a high school diploma

Local man Wayne Osborne thought he was a longtime high school grad, but when he went for his dream job, he hit a nightmare. He discovered he never actually earned his diploma and was short by more than 80 credits.

He said, "I was devastated. I actually sat in my car in the parking lot and I started crying. I was like, 'oh my God'".

However, there are no more tears now as Wayne landed an interview for his dream job with PG&E.

"And I'd be lying if I didn't tell you guys, I was so nervous. I've never been nervous, that nervous in my life," he said.d

Nervous but determined to nab that job and make his family proud, Wayne nailed it and is now one of PG&E's newest employees.

Wayne also said, "When I say that I almost lost it, I had to pinch myself because it was like I was out of, like, an out of body experience. I was like, oh wow! This is really happening."

Looking ahead, Wayne hopes to be the best employee he can be by giving his 1 million percent every day and be more of an asset to the PG&E team. He said, "Maybe one day, even be a CEO. You know, sky is the limit."

Wayne is working in traffic control with PG&E, but he says he would have been happy just wearing the hard hat and being a part of the team.