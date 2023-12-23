Local basketball player giving back to the Sacramento community with sports camp

SACRAMENTO - A local basketball player is pouring into the next generation of athletes in Sacramento.

During this season of giving, 3levation (Elevation) Athletics hosted their "Both Sides of the Ball" basketball skills camp at Ephraim Williams Family Life Center.

Drew Cobb, a former captain of the Long Beach State basketball team, knows the importance of mentorship. After graduating from college last summer, the Sheldon High School alum created a basketball training academy called 3levation Athletics. The goal of the program is to help athletes reach their full potential on and off the court both mentally and physically.

"I grew up playing in this gym so super special to me to be out here doing this for the kids and during Christmas time like this," said Cobb. "I wanted something to give back so after graduating Long Beach State after four years, I had the option of going pro or I thought why put my efforts and all my knowledge and everything I have in skills of basketball I've learned over my career and just feed it back into the kids in the Sacramento community."

This was their 2nd annual camp, with an emphasis on player development and the importance of being a "complete" basketball player.

As part of the camp, athletes not only ran drills but also participated in an open discussion with a certified mental health therapist."