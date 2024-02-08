Sacramento bars preparing for Super Bowl weekend

SACRAMENTO - Super Bowl preps are already underway as fans and bars are already gearing up for the big Super Bowl weekend.

"For the Super Bowl, we've been prepping a lot we are expecting this place to be very busy," said Tom's Watch Bar Hospitality manager Carolina Tejeda.

"Kegs are something we've been working on. We've got a lot of distributors coming in and getting all their products. Filling the schedule with a lot of employees to work it," said Clubhouse 56 bartender Ryan Starkey.

Sacramento is so excited for the closest football team making it to the Super Bowl, that even the British are getting ready for some real American football.

"We'll have a buffet with food, discounted drinks, 40 tickets and then it's capped at that. We'll have the game on out at the regular bar as well," said co-owner of Bear and Crown British Pub Jesse Ledin.

"I love it. It's exciting for the fans, the city, the community," said Sacramento resident Andrew Valle.

"It's game day! We're puttin' on our pads and we're goin' for it," said Sacramento resident Jelon Ramirez.

Clubhouse 56 is a 49ers bar and they're keeping Sunday open on a first come first serve for their loyal fans.

"All decked out. They've got the chains, got the glasses, the hats, all the wear," said Starkey. "We have three different rooms people can come in. Two big screens for people, and all the TVs are going to be 49ers."

And Tom's said they're expecting Sunday's watch party to be the biggest in Sacramento.

"We do plan on giving away some raffle prizes, we are going to be doing some fun games for everyone and a pregame party that starts at 10 a.m.," said Tejeda.

"The city's going to be in uproar. It's going to go down," said fans Ramirez and Valle. "Downtown Sacramento, it's gonna be crazy. Turn up, turn up."

It is recommended to check if your favorite bar requires a reservation for Sunday.