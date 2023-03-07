Local arborists staying busy taking steps for tree troubles

SACRAMENTO — With more wet weather ahead, people are worried about more trees toppling in saturated soil. Local arborists are staying busy taking steps for tree troubles.

We definitely saw what an onslaught of storms with rain and wind can do after seeing dozens -- if not hundreds -- of trees come crashing down during January's relentless weather.

All that damage has people going to great lengths to get the trees in their yards inspected and then taken down if they have the slightest concerns.

Scott Shaw, the owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, said he is concerned with the upcoming rain and more trees coming down. He said he's done more assessments in the last couple of weeks than in the last year or two.

We asked Shaw if people should be concerned about the stability of trees around the region.

"I think so. So that first round — what, all of January — it was pretty unprecedented. So we had a mixture of wind and moisture, wind and rain, and so it brought down a lot of trees," he said.

Some of the things he's been looking for between storms are any soil separation around the base of trees, if the root ball shifted during this last round of storms, or if the roots are coming to the surface.

They've been doing a lot of so-called post-traumatic removals. People were anxious after seeing all the trees that fell in January and now they're not willing to take any chances.

Bottom line: if you notice anything concerning about the trees near your house, call and have it inspected