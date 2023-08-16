Local longshoremen send aid to Maui. Here's how you can help.

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A major collective effort is underway by local and regional longshoremen to send critical supplies to Maui.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Unions of Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco are teaming up to send food, water and medical supplies to the island.

The Stevedoring Services of America is also helping out by gathering more than 8,000 pounds of rice from local farmers.

The massive donation event is set to take place Wednesday from noon. to 6 p.m. at the Port of West Sacramento at the Harbor Boulevard entrance.

From there, donations will be trucked to the port of Oakland where they will be loaded onto a boat bound for Maui. They say it will take no more than about three to four days to arrive on the island.

After speaking with union members from local 142 out of Maui, Tim Campbell, union president out of West Sacramento, says he knew something had to be done to help out.

"Until I actually heard them speak about how it's impacted their life, it really hit home at that point," Campbell said.

Campbell says needed donations include: food, water, different types of batteries, flashlights, first aid kits and health supplies.