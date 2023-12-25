Sacramento Loaves and Fishes serves Christmas meals for those in need

Loaves and Fishes serves up Christmas cheer to those in need in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes opened its dining room on Christmas Day for anyone in need of a hearty holiday meal.

The organization went above and beyond to make sure the community was fed and taken care of.

"Just to know you have something in your stomach and know everything is going to be ok," said one patron eating a meal.

Dozens of volunteers spent the day cooking and serving a hot traditional Christmas meal for anyone who needs it.

"Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, yams, string beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and fresh pies," said Chef Ed Burton on what's on the menu.

"There's a need wherever you go and I don't think that it should stop at your doorstep," said volunteer Aimee White who was visiting from New Zealand. "I think it should continue wherever you step foot, and for me, that's a 15-hour flight."

Chef Burton has been preparing meals for more than 25 years and said he enjoys people and loves the job.

"It's greatly appreciated to have everybody come down here and help," Burton added. "Without all the volunteers and staff, we couldn't make this possible."

"This provides a very homely, family feel on a significant day like Christmas," White said.

Loaves and Fishes is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. They've been providing homeless survival services since 1983.