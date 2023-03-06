Lizzo to play Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on May 28

SACRAMENTO - Lizzo has added a stop in Sacramento during the North American leg of her 2023 tour.

On Monday, Golden 1 Center announced that three-time Grammy winner and Emmy Award-winning artist will perform at Golden 1 Center on May 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at Golden 1 Center.com.

Lizzo has two other California stops on her schedule: San Diego on May 25 and in Napa on May 27.

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 02: Lizzo performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on March 02, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for "About Damn Time", in addition to Sacramento, she will be performing in 18 other cities across North America.

Her most recent album, Special, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. She was crowned 2019's "Entertainer of the Year" by both Time and Entertainment Weekly.

Lizzo headlined Sac Pride in June 2019.