Live grenade found inside Carmichael home

By CBS13 Staff

CARMICHAEL - People in a Carmichael neighborhood have been given the all-clear after someone found a live grenade.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the person was cleaning out their home when they found what they believed to be a live grenade. Authorities confirmed the grenade was real, and the bomb squad was able to safely remove it. 

There's no word on how the grenade got there.  

First published on September 11, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

