Live grenade found inside Carmichael home
CARMICHAEL - People in a Carmichael neighborhood have been given the all-clear after someone found a live grenade.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the person was cleaning out their home when they found what they believed to be a live grenade. Authorities confirmed the grenade was real, and the bomb squad was able to safely remove it.
There's no word on how the grenade got there.
