Lindsey Stirling announces November "Snow Waltz" tour stop at Thunder Valley

PLACER COUNTY – Musician Lindsey Stirling has announced a new concert at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort this November.

On Monday, the electronic violinist and dancer added a stop to her North American Snow Waltz 2023 Tour.

Sterling will showcase her arrangements of Christmas classics along with original pieces.

Fresh new dates coming in hot like Christmas in August! Get pre-sale access at https://t.co/2Vzg6BVAYn for tix and VIP packages beginning tomorrow (8/22) before tickets go on sale this Friday (8/25)! pic.twitter.com/0msrgiSHH3 — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) August 21, 2023

The Thunder Valley show is scheduled for Nov. 17 at The Venue.