Lindsey Stirling announces November "Snow Waltz" tour stop at Thunder Valley
PLACER COUNTY – Musician Lindsey Stirling has announced a new concert at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort this November.
On Monday, the electronic violinist and dancer added a stop to her North American Snow Waltz 2023 Tour.
Sterling will showcase her arrangements of Christmas classics along with original pieces.
The Thunder Valley show is scheduled for Nov. 17 at The Venue.
