Lindsey Harding named as Stockton Kings head coach; Anjali Ranadive named GM

STOCKTON – The Stockton Kings have named Lindsey Harding as the next head coach.

Anjali Ranadivé was also named the General Manager of the Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

It marks the first time in G League history that two women will lead a team.

Harding, a former WNBA standout, has been an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings for the past four seasons. She is also the coach of the Mexican Women's Senior National Team.

Ranadivé had previously served as Assistant General Manager for the Stockton Kings. She is the daughter of Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadivé.

Harding replaces Sacramento Kings legend Bobby Jackson as the Stockton Kings' head coach. Jackson left the Kings last week to join the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching staff.