Linden's Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, breaks AL single-season home run record

LINDEN — San Joaquin County native Aaron Judge hit his home run 62 of the season Tuesday, breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record.

Judge hit a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

The 30-year-old Judge had homered only once in his past 13 games. That was when he hit No. 61 in Toronto last Wednesday to match Maris. While Maris' 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, all were tainted by the stench of steroids. That includes Barry Bonds' 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, though he has denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs.

Judge's 62nd home run ball could be worth at least $2 million, according to a North Texas auction house. The historic home run was hit at Globe Life Field in Texas. There's no word yet on who the fan is and whether they plan to keep the ball or give it to Judge.

At 6'7" and 280 pounds, Judge is a towering figure. He's an MB 4-time All-Star. He's been with the Yankees since 2016.

Judge was born in Sacramento. His home community of Linden, population 2,000, put Aaron Judge's name on their welcome sign. People here have been all in, watching his historic season.