"It is kind of scary": 2 staff members at Linda elementary school accused of having inappropriate interactions with student

LINDA - Two staff members at Edgewater Elementary in Linda have been accused of having inappropriate interactions with a student.

The Marysville Joint Unified School District sent a message to parents on Tuesday night that said the staff member or members were placed on administrative leave as they investigate.

The note said that the district received a complaint alleging that an Edgewater staff member, or members, had inappropriate interactions with a student.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no charges have been filed, but parents still have a lot of questions.

"The people that work here are supposed to provide and protect our children," said Ricardo Tiloco who has a daughter in kindergarten at Edgewater. "They are the first line of defense when a child is away from their parents."

Ivonne Mierles has a child that attends Edgewater and said she first learned about the allegations through social media.

"Honestly it is kind of scary," said Mierles. "It took too long having to hear it on social media and having to ask the school itself for an actual update."

The message from the district was sent out on Tuesday night, the same night that the Yuba County Sheriff's Office launched its investigation into the claims. Some parents believe what was sent was vague.

Sheriff deputies were on campus Wednesday. A spokesperson from there said right now they believe only one student could have been involved.

"Clearly there is the right to be concerned," said Amy Klinger, the Director of Programs for Educators School Safety Network Amy Klinger.

Klinger said schools everywhere need to have better ongoing communication with parents so that they trust the school when an allegation like this happens.

"That way there is the belief that the school is telling us what we need to know," said Klinger. "That they are being transparent about what is happening."

Some parents said they are pleased with the way the school is handling it.

"I think they are handling it very well because they did send out an email and they did call me and they did say they are following up on everything," said parent Dominique Vega.

Many parents told CBS13 they had never had a problem with the school in the past, but now they are on edge with Edgewater.

"We thought it was a safe school and hopefully it is shown it is a safe school," said Tiloco.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said there is no current danger to students because the allegations have not been proven true.

