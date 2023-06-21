Watch CBS News
Lincoln woman, 92, robbed after pulling into her garage

By Cecilio Padilla

LINCOLN – A 92-year-old woman was robbed just after she pulled into her own garage in Lincoln Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the woman pulled into her 600 block of Blossom Lane garage just after 11 p.m. Just as she was getting out of her car, an unknown man also went into her garage.

The suspect was able to open her passenger-side door, grab the woman's purse and a grocery bag, then run out.

Police say the suspect was last seen running northbound on Dogwood Loop. A search of the area immediately after the robbery came up empty.

Few distinguishing details about the suspect, other than that he was about 30-40 years old and wearing a dark blue hoodie, have been released.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the incident. 

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 10:38 AM

