Lincoln officer allegedly dragged 4 blocks by fleeing suspect's vehicle

LINCOLN - A Lincoln police officer was dragged for four blocks after attempting to stop a suspect.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, police responded to McBean Park Drive and D Street on reports of a possible robbery. During the investigation, the suspect, 38-year-old Christopher Venable was contacted by police and then left the area. Police soon discovered that Venable allegedly gave police a fake name. He returned to the scene and was again contacted by officers.

Venable fled the scene in his car, prompting the officer to try and stop him. However, the suspect drove away with half of the officer's body still inside the car. The officer's lower body hung out of the vehicle as the suspect drove for about four blocks.

Finally, the officer was able to use a taser to stop the suspect, and Venable was taken into custody. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Venable was arrested on charges of robbery, assault, evading arrest, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, having a concealed weapon on a vehicle, and giving a false name to officers.

He was booked into the South Placer County jail.