Lincoln man charged with transporting minor for criminal sexual activity

SACRAMENTO - Federal charges have been filed against a Lincoln man for a series of sex-related offenses involving a minor.

According to a statement from the U.S. Dept. of Justice, on Thursday, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment today against Ryan Davidek, 39, of Lincoln, charging him with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents claim that in 2016, Davidek began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim whom he had met online. Over the course of several years, Davidek allegedly booked hotel rooms and traveled across state lines, and transported the victim from another state to California in order to commit crimes.

This case came about as a result of an investigation by the FBI.

If convicted of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, Davidek faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.