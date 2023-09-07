Lincoln girl too young for driver’s license already racing in junior NASCAR competitions

ROSEVILLE – She's not old enough to vote, she's not even old enough to get a driver's license. But at 13 years old, Kylie Glick may just be the fastest girl in Placer County.

"Nobody believes that I race," Kylie said.

This Lincoln teenager is already putting the pedal to the metal in junior NASCAR competitions, including a race this weekend at Roseville's All-American Speedway.

"This is my first season and we're getting better each race," Kylie said.

She says, on the track, gender makes no difference.

"Once you get in the car, put that helmet on, you are the same as everybody else, you're just a driver," Kylie said.

Racing is a family tradition: her great-grandfather competed at this speedway back in the 1950s, along with several other male relatives over the decades.

"I'm the fourth generation of Glick racers here at this track and I'm the first lady, which is super cool," Kylie said.

Her mom and dad fully support her drive to succeed in this male-dominated sport.

"She's fearless when she goes out there," her mom Miranda said. "She gives those guys heck; you would not know it's a female driver on the racetrack."

Kylie hopes to continue moving up to the pro class – and maybe one day go all the way to the NASCAR Cup.

"You really got to stick up for yourself and don't let the boys win. Be strong," Kylie said.

You can see Kylie and dozens of other racers on Saturday, with doors opening at 4 p.m. at Roseville's All-American Speedway.