Lincoln children's Tae Kwon Do instructor accused of possessing child pornography

LINCOLN - Authorities are alerting the public about a Lincoln Tae Kwon Do instructor who was recently arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

The Placer County Sheriff's office says that on November 30, deputies went to the home of 25-year-old Zachery Wilkendorf and found that he was in possession of child pornography. He was then arrested.

Wilkendorf had been working as a Tae Kwon Do instructor at the time and offered in-home lessons to children. The sheriff's office is concerned that there might be victims who haven't been identified.

Anyone who suspects that their child is a victim of Wilkendorf is asked to call the sheriff's department at (530) 886-5375.