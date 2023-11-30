17-year-old daughter of firefighter killed in head-on Calaveras County crash

RIO VISTA – The 17-year-old daughter of a Rio Vista Fire Department member was killed in a Calaveras County crash early Wednesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened in unincorporated Valley Springs on Highway 26, just west of Shelton Road. It appears a man was trying to pass slow westbound traffic by driving into the eastbound lane.

A head-on crash then occurred. The 17-year-old girl who was driving the other car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Both the Calaveras Consolidated Fire and Rio Vista Fire departments identified the teen killed as Lilly Butler, the youngest daughter of Joe Butler.

Joe is currently an Engineer Paramedic with Rio Vista Fire. He also served as a captain with Calaveras Consolidated Fire.

"Our hearts are heavy with sadness for the Butler family as they grieve this terrible loss. Our thoughts are also with the first responders who responded to this traffic accident," the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a statement.

Lilly was a senior at Calaveras High School. Counselors and psychologists will be in place for students and staff, the school district said.

CHP said the crash remains under investigation, but neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. The other driver, a 61-year-old Valley Springs man, suffered major injuries.