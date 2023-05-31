LGBTQ group claims city of Vacaville refuses to recognize Pride Month

VACAVILLE – An LGBTQ group claims a community in Solano County is refusing to acknowledge Pride Month.

Solano Pride Center recently met with Vacaville's mayor, then said it did not hear anything.

"The mayor issued some of his concerns regarding the fact that recognizing a small group in the community or recognizing June as pride month would be divisive — that was the term he kept using," said the center's executive director Jonathan Cook.

The center told CBS13 it met with Mayor John Carli last Wednesday.

Since 2018, the city has issued a proclamation recognizing Pride Month.

When the meeting ended, the center says it did not receive the response it expected. It released a statement saying the mayor refused to recognize the awareness month.

"I wish he would come out and support it," said Walter Sawtelle, a resident. "It's the sign of the times. You got to get with the program."

It turns out, the mayor claims he needed time to review the city's flag policy and previous proclamations. He learned there is no flag policy in Vacaville.

He said not once did he refuse to recognize the month, but he also did not give a direct answer.

Why? The city leader said he could not sign a blanket proclamation without first talking to the city attorney and researching some of the text.

According to Mayor Carli, he will issue a proclamation to support Pride Month but called the allegations disappointing. It is unfortunate that leaders of the pride center took action to draw attention and controversy, he said during a phone interview.

What will be in it is unknown, but he said he will make sure the rights of everyone, including LGBTQ feel safe, welcomed, and included.

The temperature is soaring leading up to Pride Month. From proposed drag shows to companies facing backlash, advocates say there is opposition.

"The overwhelming majority of the American people across the political spectrum — both parties — 80 percent overall agree according to our most recent polling LGBTQ people should not be discriminated against," said Tom Temprano of Equality California.

If the poll is accurate, the pride center wants to see action behind those words.

"It feels like we're going backwards," Cook said.