Lexus tied to missing persons alert out of Yuba City found in Glenn County canal with 2 bodies inside

YUBA CITY — A Lexus containing the bodies of two men was found submerged in a Northern California canal. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the car was tied to a missing persons alert issued on behalf of the Yuba City Police Department in mid-July.

A CHP division in Glenn County said it was notified by the sheriff's office that a deputy had found the submerged vehicle in the Glenn Colusa Canal, located just south of Hamilton City along Highway 45.

A Silver Alert was issued by the CHP on July 20, 2024, for two missing men—James Adams, 89, and Ronny Adams, 57. Both men were considered at risk due to medical conditions. The Lexus found in the canal was the same car both men were believed to be traveling in when the alert was sent out.

From left: James Adams, 89, and Ronny Adams, 57

Investigators have not yet been able to determine the identities of the two men found dead in the canal or when the crash occurred.

Evidence found near the canal did indicate an unknown person was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed on County Road 203, the CHP said. The vehicle veered off the east side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected and crashed into a tree. The Lexus then came to a rest in the canal.

The California Highway Patrol issues Silver Alerts for elderly and developmentally or cognitively impaired missing persons who are considered at-risk.