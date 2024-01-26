NFC Championship Game: Road closures, transit info for 49ers vs. Lions

Game Time: Tank Williams offers analysis of key 49ers-Lions match-ups for NFC title game Game Time: Tank Williams offers analysis of key 49ers-Lions match-ups for NFC title game 04:01

SANTA CLARA – Officials in Santa Clara have issued a traffic advisory for the area around Levi's Stadium for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m.

Impacts for Drivers / Parking

According to a city statement, drivers should anticipate heavy traffic and delays on major roads leading to and from the stadium before and after the event. Impacted roads include Highway 101, Highway 237, Interstate 880, Great America Parkway, Lawrence Expressway and San Tomas Expressway.

Officials said Tasman Drive between Convention Center Circle and Marie P. DeBartolo Way would be closed beginning at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Meanwhile, the offramp slipway from eastbound Tasman Drive to Stars and Stripes Drive will be closed except for the train station, Youth Soccer Park and Gold Lot 1-5 users.

Parking will also be prohibited on Tasman Drive and Lick Mill Boulevard on Sunday.

Closures will remain in place through the end of the game.

Parking lots are scheduled to open at noon. Prepaid parking passes can be purchased at the Levi's Stadium website.

ADA parking is available in Red Lot 1 and Green Lot 1. Officials said additional information on accessible parking can be found on the ADA parking page on the stadium website or by calling 408-579-4610.

Live traffic cameras near the stadium can also be viewed on the City of Santa Clara website.

Riding or Biking To Levi's Stadium

Stadium goers are also being encouraged to use public transit. Valley Transportation Authority light rail trains stop in front of Levi's Stadium and connect with BART and Caltrain.

VTA Light Rail and bus trip planning can be found on the agency's website.

Amtrak's Capitol Corridor has a station near the stadium, with extra service planned to and from Sacramento. Additional information can be found here.

For cyclists, officials said complimentary bicycle valet service is located in Green Lot 1, near Gate C and near Gate A. The bicycle valet service will open 3.5 hours prior to kickoff through 1 hour past the end of the game.

The San Tomas Aquino / Saratoga Creek Trail will close to the public at Agnew Road at 11 a.m. Sunday. Ticketed pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed on the trail beginning at noon, while those without tickets will be rerouted via Agnew Road, Mission College Boulevard and Great America Parkway past the Santa Clara Convention Center, before going back on to the trail.

Trail information can also be found by calling 408-615-3080.

Meanwhile, fans who are planning to take Uber or Lyft to the stadium, officials said Red Lot 7 has been designated as the post-event rideshare pick-up location.