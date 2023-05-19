Levi's Stadium expected to be awarded Super Bowl LX in 2026

SANTA CLARA -- Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara appears to be in line to host Super Bowl LX in 2026, ten years after the venue hosted Super Bowl 50.

The decision is expected next week when the NFL owners get together at the annual Spring League Meeting, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Levi's will be undergoing some major upgrades before the game. The game is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026 and by the time it kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers will have spent some major money upgrading the stadium. According to The Athletic, the team is planning at least $120 million in upgrades, which will see the team upgrade its premium suites, premium seats and the stadium scoreboard.

Super Bowl LX would be the first of two world-reknowned sporting events to be held at Levi's Stadium, which is also hosting FIFA men's World Cup matches later in 2026.

It would be the third Super Bowl hosted in the Bay Area, with the first coming in January 1985 when the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium. Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium saw the Denver broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

The next Super Bowl, SB LVIII, will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.