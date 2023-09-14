Level the playing field: Republic FC creates "Unified" team with Special Olympics, hosting first game in weeks

How professional and Special Olympic athletes are playing as one

SACRAMENTO -- Sports bring people together in a special way; especially soccer, which unites the world.

Sacramento Republic FC is putting that message front and center with the launch of a new program in July.

"The whole goal is to promote inclusion through the sport," said Kevin Burdick, Director of community investment for Republic FC.

Republic FC and the Special Olympics of Northern California are playing as one under the "Unified Team."

With every kick, Unified lives its message: leveling the playing field for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

"I grew up watching soccer since I was like 12 years old," said Ruben Rios, an athlete for the Special Olympics.

The excitement as CBS13 sat in on a Wednesday afternoon practice was hard to miss.

"I love it! It's my favorite sport!" said athlete Taylor Handl.

It's the first program in Sacramento that brings together professional soccer and the Special Olympics.

"I so much appreciate being here today," said Rios with a smile.

"Like butterflies in my stomach to see Sac Republic team and actual players come help us," said Daniel Ashton, an athlete for the Special Olympics. "It feels like I'm on a team and everything."

The athletes are learning alongside Republic FC coaches and players, like defender Shane Wiedt.

"It's awesome. It's always very important to give time to the kids because you were once in their shoes," said Wiedt.

Burdick says he hopes the program grows to include more athletes and collaboration with more USL Championship teams.

"It strikes a big chord for us as a soccer club to really promote inclusivity by doing what we do best. Let's play soccer together," said Burdick.

The pace of this game is less about the hat trick and more about the assist: the team building. That is the real advantage.

"A soccer team, a football team, is like a family," said Handl. "A new community, yeah. That's basically what it is."

They're all playing as one with a team as special as the sport.

"The whole point is that the team is evenly split between Unified partners and individuals with intellectual disabilities to have a really fun game of soccer," said Burdick.

All the practices are leading up to a matchup between the Sac Republic FC Unified team and the San Jose Earthquakes Unified team on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The game will be played right where the professionals face off: on Republic FC's home field at Heart Health Park.

To sign up to be a Unified Partner with Republic FC, fill out this form online.