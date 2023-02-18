Levee improvements may lower or eliminate flood insurance premiums in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Billions worth of levee improvements is expected to lower or completely eliminate flood insurance premiums in Natomas.

Garden Highway has been a construction zone for years.

"There has been a lot of coordination between all the utility providers, private landowners, public agencies like mine," said Kevin King with Reclamation District 1000.

King said the federal government, along with the Department of Water Resources and local agencies are working on a $1.5 billion project along the 42-mile exterior levee system that protects the Natomas basin. It had to happen.

"Our levees were decertified prior to 2014 and there was a moratorium placed for quite a few years," King said. "But because of the commitment by the locals, the state and feds to improve to 200-year flood protection, FEMA lifted that moratorium as long as the construction was complete by 2025."

There are a number of improvements. Concrete is being poured in the center of levees to block seepage, and setback levees are being built along with seepage berms. Utilities are being raised and infrastructure is being moved as levees are expanding.

When construction is complete in 2025, agencies will submit to FEMA for recertification.

"If successful, and we are working towards that goal, is that mandatory flood insurance would no longer be required for the residents in Natomas, saving them potentially $1,400 or more a year," King said.

That means folks like Jagtar Singh, who lives a mile from the river, can rest easy, especially when atmospheric rivers roll through our region one after the other.

"Too much water, flood, always scary. Everyone scared," he said.

Weather experts say we are long overdue for a megaflood due to climate change.

"We're hopeful to be prepared for that," King said.

Reclamation District 1000 says millions of dollars worth of improvements to their pumping systems is also long overdue. That's why a fee increase was presented to Natomas-area residences in January.

Natomas residents are now voting on that. Ballots are due back by March 10.