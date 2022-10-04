Lawmaker hopes decriminalizing safe jaywalking will reduce confrontations involving police

SACRAMENTO - In California, it will soon be no crime to cross the street, no matter what color the signal says.

Jaywalking in the state of California will now be legal, as long as it's done safely.

The new law signed by the Governor comes after several high-profile "police and pedestrian confrontations" that turned violent including one in Sacramento.

Naomi Montaie is still shaken by the cell phone recording she took in 2017 of an unarmed black man, Nandi Cain, being beaten by a Sacramento police officer.

"Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything," Montaie said, "you know something like that just don't go away."

Nandi Cain was beaten by a Sac PD officer after jaywalking Naomi Montaie

Cain had been spotted allegedly jaywalking in Del Paso Heights by an officer who confronted him and then began punching him in the face.

Montaie can be heard on her cellphone video yelling at the officer as she continued recording.

"I would have helped anybody, I don't care if you black, Mexican, white, pink, orange, it don't matter, you human," Montaie said.

Now State Assemblymember Phil Ting's so-called, "Freedom To Walk Act," has become law.

"The sentiment is very simple, that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily," Ting said.

Ting released state data showing between 2018 and 2020 black Californians were 4.5 times more likely than white Californians to be stopped by police for jaywalking.

The California Sheriff's Association opposed the legislation, issuing a statement centered solely on the state's high pedestrian fatality count, reading: "Limiting enforcement of California's laws that are designed to avoid traffic collisions and improve the safety of all who use our roadways will only exacerbate the existing problem."

It's pedestrian safety verse police de-escalation policy and the pursuit of justice, by removing jaywalking as a California crime.

"That right there will tear you up inside," Montaie said. "If you never experienced it, you will never know."

The City of Sacramento settled a lawsuit filed by Nandi Cain for a half-million dollars. Ultimately, he was never charged with jaywalking.

Jaywalking in California will no longer be a crime, effective in January 2023.