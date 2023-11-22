Watch CBS News
Local News

Law enforcement activity blocks part of Nevada City Highway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NEVADA CITY – Law enforcement activity has the major road through Nevada City closed Wednesday morning.

Nevada City police have not detailed what kind of law enforcement activity is going on at the scene, but the Nevada City Highway between Ridge Road/Zion Street and Banner Lava Cap Road is closed.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Road Closure Advisory - Nevada City Hwy between Ridge Rd/Zion St and Banner Lava Cap Rd, is closed due to a law...

Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

People trying to get through the area should take an alternate route. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 10:11 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.