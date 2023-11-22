Law enforcement activity blocks part of Nevada City Highway

NEVADA CITY – Law enforcement activity has the major road through Nevada City closed Wednesday morning.

Nevada City police have not detailed what kind of law enforcement activity is going on at the scene, but the Nevada City Highway between Ridge Road/Zion Street and Banner Lava Cap Road is closed.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Road Closure Advisory - Nevada City Hwy between Ridge Rd/Zion St and Banner Lava Cap Rd, is closed due to a law... Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

People trying to get through the area should take an alternate route.