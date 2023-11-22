Law enforcement activity blocks part of Nevada City Highway
NEVADA CITY – Law enforcement activity has the major road through Nevada City closed Wednesday morning.
Nevada City police have not detailed what kind of law enforcement activity is going on at the scene, but the Nevada City Highway between Ridge Road/Zion Street and Banner Lava Cap Road is closed.
Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.
People trying to get through the area should take an alternate route.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.