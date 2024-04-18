Lathrop Target store closed temporarily due to small fire

LATHROP – A Target store in the Central Valley community of Lathrop is temporarily closed due to a small fire that broke out Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 10 a.m. at the store along Golden Valley Parkway in Lathrop.

According to the Lathrop-Manteca Fire District, employees and customers safely evacuated from the store and no injuries were reported.

LATHROP - This morning at around 9:58 AM, the Lathrop Manteca Fire District and the City of Lathrop Police Department... Posted by Lathrop Manteca Fire District on Thursday, April 18, 2024

Exactly where in the store the fire started is unclear.

How the fire started is under investigation.

The store will be closed until further notice, officials say.