Lathrop police seeking public's help in River Islands shooting investigation

LATHROP — As holiday decorations go up in San Joaquin County's River Islands community, detective work is underway. Police are asking for the public's help in a shooting case they believe was centered on a love triangle gone wrong.

One man who did not want to be identified heard the gunshots that pierced through a home on Bach Drive. A bullet hole can be seen at the crime scene.

The neighbor moved his young family there from the San Francisco Bay Area for what is advertised as a safe and serene community.

"I just heard two shots, and when I came out, I saw police cars over here," the neighbor said. "This is concerning to me because when I moved to this community, I thought this is one of the safest communities, but when this happened — and this happened in my neighborhood — it is concerning and I am scared for my baby and family."

Lathrop police say the suspect is a minor who was tracked down in Fremont and arrested for attempted murder and shooting into a dwelling. The victim whom police say the suspect targeted is also a minor and was not hit.

River Islands is a 15,000 home planned-community within the city of Lathrop.

Lathrop just added its own police department in 2022. In its first year, the department reported 321 felony arrests, and 78 guns booked.

Now, this shooting is adding to the crime statistics.

Police still have questions to help restore a sense of safety during the holidays in this River Islands community.

Lathrop police say their city camera system helped track the gunman down and locate him. They are asking anyone with information in this case to call Detective Valdivia at 209-647-6400.