Lathrop mobile home damaged by fire

LATHROP - A fire damaged a mobile home in Lathrop on Saturday night. 

At around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to a structure fire at 15820 S Harlan Rd, according to the Lathrop Manteca Fire Dist. The first units who arrived on the scene -- about five minutes after being dispatched -- found heavy fire coming from a mobile home.

Firefighters contained the fire to the single structure and prevented it from spreading to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation, the fire department says.

Structure Fire 🚨 Saturday night at approximately 10:30pm the #LMFD and it’s automatic aid partner the Manteca Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 15820 S Harlan Rd. First arriving units were on scene within five minutes of being dispatched and found heavy fire coming from a modular home in a mobile home park. Firefighters contained the fire to the single structure limiting damage to its next door neighboring homes. Fires in these types of structures are fast moving fires that can threaten numerous adjacent homes. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation. Great work was done by all firefighters on scene! All reports of a structure fire in the LMFD area get 2 Battalion Chiefs, 4 Fire Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Ambulance, and recall at least 1 Chief Officer to coordinate coverage for the communities we serve. #WorkingFire #AutomaticAid

Posted by Lathrop Manteca Fire District on Saturday, September 30, 2023

