Timeline of events in deadly police shooting of armed suspect in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department has 30 days to share the body camera video after officers shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them.

According to a statement put out by Sacramento police on Tuesday night, detectives are in the process of identifying and finding the video that is related to the incident.

It follows an hours-long standoff in downtown Sacramento at a parking garage on L Street that started when SPD patrol officers responded to a man with a gun who was pointing it at security guards. That first response was at 1:01 a.m. according to Sacramento Police.

From that point on, until around 4:45 a.m., de-escalation was implemented, according to Sacramento police. The de-escalation began with officers asking the suspect to put the gun down, but he didn't comply.

Once a perimeter was set up at the 300 block of L Street, the Sacramento PD's Crisis Negotiation Team, Uncrewed Aerial Systems Unit, and SWAT Team responded.

Timeline of events that led up to the deadly police shooting. CBS13

It's during this period of time in the early morning hours of Tuesday that Sacramento police officers report they saw the suspect fire the gun. CBS13 asked Tuesday if there was information on what time and how many shots the suspect fired, but did not get a response.

Throughout the hours-long standoff, the suspect showed his gun multiple times, recorded by multiple media cameras, including CBS13. The suspect pointed the gun at officers, and from here Sacramento police say, is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

A single gunshot was heard by the CBS13 crew just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Less than an hour later, SPD confirmed the suspect was hit by a single gunshot, fired by a SWAT officer, and after emergency medical aid, died at the scene.

Officers rendered emergency medical aid until relieved by Sacramento Fire Department personnel. Despite these efforts, the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

This incident is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department's Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and Professional Standards Unit. An investigation into the incident will also be conducted by the Force Investigation Team. The investigation will focus on policy, tactics, and training as it relates to the use of force. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office are providing oversight by monitoring the investigation. -Sacramento Police Department statement, Tuesday night

On the Sacramento Police Department's website, the process of what follows an officer-involved shooting is outlined.

In this, the department outlines that in January 2019, they started to review records that fall under criteria of SB 1421, which the ACLU outlines as giving the public the right to access three categories of records related to investigation and discipline of peace officers.

Those include records related to any incident where a law enforcement officer fired a gun at a person (regardless if someone was hit), or used force that ended in serious injury or death; records related to incidents where an officer was found to have committed sexual assault against a member of the public.

The last Sacramento Police Department Officer-involved shooting was May 2023.

The Sacramento Police Department is calling on witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.