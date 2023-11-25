Late touchdown gives Sacramento State win over North Dakota in FCS playoffs

Watch CBS News
Kaiden Bennett ran for a 4-yard touchdown with five minutes remaining and Sacramento State beat North Dakota 42-35 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Sacramento State (8-4) will play at third-seed South Dakota next Saturday.

North Dakota's Quincy Vaughn scored on a 2-yard run to tie the game with eight minutes remaining, but the Hornets drove down the field with Bennett's 17-yard gain setting up his winning touchdown.

North Dakota (7-5) went three-and-out and the Hornets ran the clock out to hand the Hawks just their third loss in their last 28 home games.

The Hornets led 28-14 at halftime after four drives of 75 yards or more; Bennett scoring on a 1-yard run and throwing to Anderson Grover for a 14-yard score, and Coleman Kuntz scoring from a yard out twice.

North Dakota tied the score with two third-quarter TDs, Tommy Schuster passing 7 yards to Bo Belquist and Vaughn running in from a yard out.

The Hornets retook the lead early in the fourth quarter on Marcus Fulcher's 4-yard run. It came after Bennett threw a 38-yard completion to Grover, who had his helmet pulled off, resulting in a first-and-goal from the 4.

Bennett was 17-of-28 passing for 207 yards and a score and ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Grover finished with 96 yards receiving on six catches with a TD.

Schuster was 11-of-17 passing for 137 yards, a TD and an interception. Gaven Ziebarth rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries and two TDs. Belquisit had 90 yards receiving on five catches with a score.

Sacramento State outgained North Dakota 456-358.

