Last-minute shoppers pack local stores

SACRAMENTO - Today was Super Saturday, the final rush to find those last-minute gifts for friends and family members.

At Folsom Premium Outlet, the parking lot was jam-packed. If you are scrambling to find a gift, you're not alone as many people are out doing the exact same thing, rushing to get those last-minute gifts.

"This year is a little bit different. Christmas kind of crept up on me," said one shopper.

With Christmas Eve falling on Sunday, people took full advantage of shopping on Panic Saturday, also known as Super Saturday, if they don't mind the crowds of people and packed parking lots.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million Americans are expected to shop this weekend -- 111 million are expected to do so in person.

We found some of those shoppers at Folsom Premium Outlet who had no choice but to shop today.

"We had work and school all week so we couldn't go shopping," said one shopper.

With 64 stores to choose from at the outlet, retailers are expected to have deals to lure in shoppers until Christmas Eve for the best deals.

"There are some deal sales, but some stuff is still expensive," said one person.

Some stores will be open again Sunday but with limited hours. They will open from 11 am to 6 pm instead of their usual 10 to 7 because of it being Christmas Eve."