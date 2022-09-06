Watch CBS News
Large tree limb falls on car in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – As extreme temperatures continue to blanket California, residents are taking note of the health of trees around Sacramento.

Tuesday morning, a large tree branch came crashing down near the intersection of 25th and E streets.

A car that was in the path of the falling branch was damaged.

The man who owns the car says he first called the city about the tree last year.

"Obviously to me the tree was rotten," the man said as he surveyed the damage to his car.

Local arborists say hotter temperatures can damage trees and in some cases cause them to fall. They say you should regularly check trees for any defects or decay and prune trees if possible.

