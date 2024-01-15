Large tree falls on 4 cars in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park; 19th Avenue blocked
SAN FRANCISCO —The San Francisco Fire Department said a large tree fell onto 19th Avenue in Golden Gate Park Monday afternoon, hitting four vehicles and closing the busy thoroughfare.
Firefighters responded to the scene on 19th Avenue at Crossover Drive near MLK, and said 11 people involved were safe. Out of the 11, two people were injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Fire officials said the toppled tree briefly shut down all lanes of 19th Avenue, causing major traffic delays through the park. One southbound lane on 19th Avenue was opened, but drivers were advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes.
