RAW: Video shows flames coming from roof of Woodland home

WOODLAND — Crews responded to a large house fire in Woodland on Saturday.

The fire was burning on Lincoln Avenue.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows flames coming from the roof of a home as several firefighters are on the scene.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows flames coming from the roof of a home in Woodland on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Jacob Wheeler

This is a developing story. CBS 13 has a crew headed to the scene.