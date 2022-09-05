Large SMUD power outage restored in Arden area
SACRAMENTO – An unplanned outage had more than 16,000 SMUD customers in the Arden area without power on Monday.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, SMUD announced that power had been restored.
While officials have warned of rolling blackouts as power demand spikes in California amid extreme heat, SMDU said the outage was unplanned.
According to SMUD's outage map, a total of 16,178 customers were in the dark.
The outage was caused by a tree hitting SMUD's power lines.
