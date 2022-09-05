Large SMUD power outage restored in Arden area

SACRAMENTO – An unplanned outage had more than 16,000 SMUD customers in the Arden area without power on Monday.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, SMUD announced that power had been restored.

UPDATE: Power has been restored. Thanks so much for your patience, and thank you to our amazing crews who worked so hard to safely and quickly restore power. https://t.co/zFV28kLtFw — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) September 5, 2022

While officials have warned of rolling blackouts as power demand spikes in California amid extreme heat, SMDU said the outage was unplanned.

According to SMUD's outage map, a total of 16,178 customers were in the dark.

The outage was caused by a tree hitting SMUD's power lines.