Watch CBS News
Local News

Large SMUD power outage restored in Arden area

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – An unplanned outage had more than 16,000 SMUD customers in the Arden area without power on Monday.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, SMUD announced that power had been restored. 

While officials have warned of rolling blackouts as power demand spikes in California amid extreme heat, SMDU said the outage was unplanned.

According to SMUD's outage map, a total of 16,178 customers were in the dark.

The outage was caused by a tree hitting SMUD's power lines.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 3:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.