Large sideshow stopped by CHP before it could take over Sacramento-area freeway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A strategic deployment of officers helped stop a Sacramento-area freeway from being taken over by a sideshow, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP's Valley Division says, around 10 p.m. Friday on Fourth of July weekend, a group of about 100 cars assembled on Highway 244 near Auburn Boulevard.

Officers were ready for the group, however, thanks to some proactive intelligence.

The group allegedly tried to do a freeway takeover, a spectacle that has become increasingly common with sideshows, but CHP had ground and air units ready.

Officers were able to disperse the group quickly, with CHP citing 23 people and one arrest being made.

While the mission in North Sacramento was successful in stopping a massive sideshow, it was a different story that same holiday weekend in the south area. About 150 vehicles and some 500 spectators showed up near Meadowview Road and Amherst Street on Sunday.

Sacramento police were able to stop three cars part of that sideshow, citing four people and towing three vehicles.