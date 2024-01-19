Large rockslide closes access to Mammoth Bar near Auburn through weekend

PLACER COUNTY – A large rockslide has the Mammoth Bar area of the Auburn State Recreation Area closed through the weekend.

The rockslide happened Thursday morning near the entrance of Mammoth Bar along Old Forest Hill Road.

Road closure 🚧 Attention, community members!Old Forest Hill Road near Mammoth Bar is currently closed due to a slide and large boulders blocking the lanes. The reopening time is unknown at the moment. The Confluence is still open for access to Placerville. Please plan alternative routes and stay tuned for updates. Drive safely! #RoadClosure #CommunityAlert 🛣️ Posted by CHP - Auburn on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Exactly what caused the rockslide is unclear, but several large boulders fell onto both lanes of the roadway – fully blocking the path.

It will take some time to clean up the mess, so officials decided to close access to Mammoth Bar for Thursday. California Highway Patrol says the confluence remains open for access to Placerville.

CHP later announced that they expect Old Foresthill Road near Mammoth Bar to be closed through the weekend.