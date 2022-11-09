Watch CBS News
Large power outage reported in Nevada City area

NEVADA CITY – A tree that crashed into some powerlines is to blame for a large power outage in Nevada City on Wednesday morning.

According to PG&E, the power outage started around 1:30 a.m. More than 2,250 customers are affected.

No estimated time of restoration has been given.

The Nevada City School District says they canceled classes at Deer Creek and Seven Hills on Wednesday due to the power outage.

Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 is closed due to the incident. 

