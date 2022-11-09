Large power outage reported in Nevada City area

NEVADA CITY – A tree that crashed into some powerlines is to blame for a large power outage in Nevada City on Wednesday morning.

According to PG&E, the power outage started around 1:30 a.m. More than 2,250 customers are affected.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters have responded to a tree into powerlines causing a road closure on Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 with extensive power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/dJPjSKC1zR — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 9, 2022

No estimated time of restoration has been given.

The Nevada City School District says they canceled classes at Deer Creek and Seven Hills on Wednesday due to the power outage.

NO SCHOOL TODAY-WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th Nevada City and surrounding areas are without electricity with an unknown... Posted by Nevada City School District on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 is closed due to the incident.