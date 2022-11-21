Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power.

Update: Per Liberty Utilities, estimated restoration for power is 8:30am and for some areas it is now restored. For NV energy, it has been estimated for 10:45am.



Update: Per Liberty Utilities, estimated restoration for power is 8:30am and for some areas it is now restored. For NV energy, it has been estimated for 10:45am.

The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear.

El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.