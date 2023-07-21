Watch CBS News
Large fire at Marysville ice plant facility knocks out power to part of the city

MARYSVILLE – A large fire at an ice company's facility in Marysville has knocked out power to a large swath of the city on Friday.

The fire is happening at the Glacier Ice building near 9th and B streets.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building.

About 1,136 Yuba County residents have lost power due to the fire. One of the facilities affected by the outage includes the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, who have now closed for the day,

1,136 Yuba County residents are out of power between three outages in the area. The Government Center (915 8th Street,...

Posted by Yuba County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, July 21, 2023

PG&E does not have an estimate of when power will be restored.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown.

Officials say 9th Street east of B Street and Chestnut Street south of the Glacier Ice building is shut down.  

