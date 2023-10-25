Large brush fire near California-Nevada border prompts evacuation orders

Evacuation orders lifted in fire near Verdi

SIERRA COUNTY – A brush fire prompted evacuation orders near the California-Nevada border Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The Hill Fire has burned 42 acres as of Wednesday morning. Fire officials say the incident started a little before 11 p.m. Tuesday south of Dog Valley Road in the community of Verdi.

Some voluntary evacuation orders were announced early Wednesday morning, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

Those orders were lifted just before 7 a.m., officials announced, after forward progress of the flames was stopped.

Containment of the fire is at 40 percent, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.