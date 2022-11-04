Watch CBS News
Lanes of EB Highway 50 blocked due to crash in Placerville

PLACERVILLE – Eastbound Highway 50 is blocked through Placerville due to an incident, Caltrans says.

The blockage is happening just east of Spring Street.

Exactly what kind of incident took place is unclear, but Caltrans says eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

No estimated time of opening has been given. 

