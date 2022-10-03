Lanes blocked near major south Sacramento intersection due to police investigation
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway along a major south Sacramento intersection after an incident early Monday morning.
The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard.
Law enforcement officers are at the scene and blocking lanes. However, no details about what type of incident happened have been released.
Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
