Watch CBS News
Local News

Lanes blocked near major south Sacramento intersection due to police investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Police activity in south Sacramento
Police activity in south Sacramento 01:00

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway along a major south Sacramento intersection after an incident early Monday morning.

The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene and blocking lanes. However, no details about what type of incident happened have been released.

Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.