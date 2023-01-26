Lane on I-580 westbound reopened after emergency repairs
TRACY — The number two lane has been reopened on I-580 after being temporarily closed for emergency repairs.
Caltrans temporarily closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.
Although the number one lane remained open, Caltrans said the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th would be severely impacted.
