Watch CBS News
Local News

Lane on I-580 westbound reopened after emergency repairs

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Lane on I-580 westbound reopened after emergency repairs
Lane on I-580 westbound reopened after emergency repairs 00:24

TRACY — The number two lane has been reopened on I-580 after being temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

Caltrans temporarily closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.

Although the number one lane remained open, Caltrans said the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th would be severely impacted.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 4:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.