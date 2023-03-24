New parking plans at Tahoe-area ski resorts slated for next winter

When and where Tahoe travelers can expect traffic changes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Next winter, skiers and snow boarders should expect to possibly pay for parking the next time they hit the slopes at certain ski resorts.

Vail Resorts announced it will implement a new parking plan to help alleviate traffic and parking issues.

So, what is going to change in terms of parking?

Northstar California and Heavenly Mountain Resort are launching a reservations-based paid parking approach for select lots on Saturdays and Sundays and holidays and peak periods.

If you carpool with four or more people, parking in select lots at those specified times is free.

While some skiers and snowboarders are skeptical about the idea, some are welcoming the new parking plans.

"It's fantastic to see they're really taking it to heart and trying to account for their contribution to the traffic in South Lake Tahoe because people are coming to ski and that adds on to traffic on the roads," said Jesse Patterson, a chief strategy officer of the League to Save Lake Tahoe. "That adds pollution to the lake. And these are all things we want to see resolve to keep Tahoe blue."

A resort spokesperson told CBS13 the ski resorts are still expecting plenty of free parking.

Meanwhile, Kirkwood Mountain Resort is expanding its carpool-incentives paid parking program and will not require reservations.

Why the push for parking reservations? The ski resorts say they have been shown to spread out arrival times and reduce congestion as people search for spots.